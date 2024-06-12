Mayor thanks PBBM for ‘approving’ Negros Island Region

DUMAGUETE CITY: Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo has lauded President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. who is about to sign into law the creation of the Negros Island Region on Thursday, saying this would spur economic development in Negros Oriental. Remollo made the statement on Wednesday ahead of the President's scheduled ceremonial signing of Senate Bill 2507 and House of Representatives Bill 7335, titled 'An Act Establishing the Negros Island Region,' and a few other bills in Malacañan Palace on June 13. He told reporters in an interview after the Independence Day rites that this has been a long time coming, noting that he has consistently supported the NIR, which brings together the provinces of Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, and Siquijor. 'It is about time that the NIR Act that would reconfigure the regional groupings of the provinces and cities in the country and I feel that this would be a trigger for a fast development of these three provinces,' Remollo said. There is enough space to accommodate the 16 regi onal offices to be located in Negros Oriental, most likely in Dumaguete City, he added, citing the city's government center on the outskirts Barangay Bajumpandan. Remollo said he expects that after the signing, the technical working group would meet to discuss the distribution of the regional offices in the new NIR. Source: Philippines News Agency