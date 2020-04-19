Mayor Sara condemns ASG attack which led to death of 11 soldiers

The city government here has expressed strong condemnation of the attack staged by the terrorist Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) in Sitio Bud Lubong, Barangay Danag, Patikul, Sulu that resulted in the death of 11 soldiers and wounding of 13 others.

On Friday afternoon, government troops were on combat operation when they clashed with around 40 ASG bandits led by Radullan Sahiron and Hatib Hadjan Sawadjaan.

The hour-long firefight was the government troops’ second with ASG members following the April 16 confrontation that wounded three soldiers.

In a statement, Mayor Sara Z. Duterte here said the attack that was staged while the country is facing a difficult time fighting the dreaded coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), exposes the monstrous and terroristic nature of the Abu Sayyaf.

“This evil is the worse of its kind,” she said.

However, as a local government unit, Mayor Sara said the city government is confident that the darkness, violence, and senseless bloodbath carried out by ASG will not last for a long time.

“In time, they will pay for their sins,” she said, adding that the city government shares the anguish of the Filipino people over the dastardly attack.

She added that the city government commiserates with the families of the 11 soldiers who were killed while defending the lives of civilians against the terrorists.

“To the fallen soldiers, we salute you and your bravery. Your sacrifices shall not be forgotten. Our prayers are with you,” Duterte said

Source: Philipines News Agency