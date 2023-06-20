Mayor plans to build Puerto Princesa integrated fish port

The city government here has announced plans to construct an integrated fish port to foster the sustainable growth of its fishing sector. Mayor Lucilo Bayron on Monday said he is scheduled to meet with key industry people this week, including senior members of the Philippine Fisheries Development Authority (PFDA) and the Frabelle Group of Companies. He said the city government wishes to showcase a comprehensive plan for an all-in-one facility to be constructed on the eastern shore of Barangay Buenavista that will simplify and consolidate various operations within the fishing industry, while also acting as a central hub for fishermen, processors, and other individuals involved in the sector. "In the upcoming week, the general manager of PFDA will be arriving. This is an important opportunity for us to present our case and seek assistance in establishing the integrated fish port. Accompanying him will be the president of the Frabelle Group of Companies and the friend of the city, Sandy Sandoval," Bayron said. In 2022, Bayron's administration initially proposed the integrated fish port as a crucial component of Puerto Princesa's comprehensive development plan. He highlighted the 2013 Philippine Fisheries and Development Authority Report in a presentation at the time to investors in Manila, which showed that Palawan accounted for 38 percent of the fish supply in Navotas, 30 percent in Lucena, 32 percent in Iloilo, and 25 percent in General Santos.

Source: Philippines News Agency