Mayor laments removal of Covid-19 help desks at Cebu airport

Mayor Junard Chan on Tuesday expressed concern about the removal of Covid-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) help desks at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA), as this would leave unchecked the possible entry of coronavirus-positive individuals and those with fake health documents.

Chan has received notice from the MCIA Authority (MCIAA) that it has removed all help desks in the airport, including those of Cebu province and the cities of Mandaue and Cebu.

“What if the (arriving) passenger is positive and he travels directly to his residence? That will worsen our problem,” the mayor said in Cebuano on Tuesday.

He said Lapu-Lapu City’s help desk in the airport was there to screen incoming passengers who wish to enter the island city.

The help desk checks the passengers’ letters of acceptance and confirmation, and counter checks their names in the computer database.

Through this database, he noted, numerous arrests and filing of criminal complaints were made against local and even foreign individuals showing fake documents just to gain access to the city.

If tourists wish to spend time in the city, they are made to show prior bookings in any hotel here and a round-trip ticket. They are made to stay in any of the city’s hotel accredited isolation facilities for seven days and undergo a swab test after five days.

The mayor said he will appeal to MCIAA OIC general manager Lawyer Glen Napuli for the return of help desks of Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue, and Cebu cities and the Cebu province.

The mayor was concerned that the absence of help desks may aggravate the rising Covid-19 cases in Metro Cebu.

All LGU desks, booths, and alleyways at the MCIA for passenger screening were removed on Feb. 5.

The removal of desks took effect immediately after the MCIAA Board issued a resolution on the matter.

The resolution was proposed by Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia who is a member of the Board.

The Board agreed that LGUs can exercise their authority in their respective jurisdictions but not overextend it inside the airport because MCIAA is an independent body.

MCIAA’s memorandum directed GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corp., the airport’s private operator to “immediately remove the desks, signage, and other related paraphernalia utilized by the LGU representatives implementing their respective community quarantine rules and regulations at the airport” by virtue of the authority vested by the airport charter, Republic Act 6958, in compliance with the MCIAA Board’s instruction, and consistent with pertinent issuances of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).