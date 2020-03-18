Mayor asks Bacolodnons to pray for senator’s fast recovery

Mayor Evelio Leonardia here has asked Bacolodnons to pray for the fast recovery of Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri who has tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“May I ask our people in the City of Bacolod to pray for Senator Migz Zubiri. He needs our prayer and morale-boosting,” Leonardia appealed during the press conference of the inter-agency task force on Covid-19 at the Government Center on Tuesday afternoon.

“Senator Migz is special to Bacolod. He is a godfather of Bacolod. He has consistently been very helpful to us so we would like to tell him to ‘get well soon’,” he added.

Zubiri said in a statement on Monday that he learned about the positive test result when he went on self-quarantine after it was reported that a resource person who attended a recent Senate hearing had tested positive for the virus.

Leonardia said he has texted Zubiri that he was able to read his statement, and a week ago, he has also communicated with him through text message regarding the construction of a museum-auditorium facilitated by the senator for Bacolod.

Through the efforts of Zubiri, a PHP163-million Bacolod museum-auditorium will soon rise on donated property in Barangay Tangub.

Leonardia said the people of Bacolod should learn from Zubiri’s situation that he still acquired the virus despite practicing social distancing and a no-handshake policy.

"It’s a big lesson for everyone. It could happen anytime, anywhere. We would like to remind everybody that Bacolod is Covid-19-free and we want it to remain that way,” he said.

Leonardia has issued Executive Order 21 placing Bacolod under a general community quarantine from March 14 to April 14 as a precautionary measure against Covid-19.

All malls, recreational centers, community centers, and other commercial areas have been directed to limit their daily operational hours until 8 p.m. A curfew from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. has also been enforced.

