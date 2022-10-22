Maynilad ends water service interruptions in NCR, Cavite

The Maynilad Water Company, Inc. said Friday it has lifted its water service interruptions in parts of Metro Manila and Cavite province.

In an advisory sent to the Philippine News Agency (PNA), Maynilad said the implementation of its daily off-peak water service interruptions in portions of Caloocan, Las Piñas, Makati, Malabon, Manila, Navotas, Parañaque, Pasay, Quezon City, and Valenzuela in Metro Manila; and Bacoor, Cavite City, Imus, Kawit, Noveleta, and Rosario in Cavite “to help refill our reservoirs has been lifted as of Oct. 20, 2022.”

The Maynilad said this was made possible by the increased allocation from Angat Dam, which was approved by the National Water Resources Board (NWRB).

Recent rains over the Ipo watershed also kept water elevation at the Ipo Dam from dropping below the critical level.

Likewise, the Maynilad said the cross-border supply with Manila Water, which was facilitated by the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS), helped augment the supply.

Still, Maynilad advised its customers to continue using water responsibly.

Source: Philippines News Agency