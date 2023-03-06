Maynilad conducts dewatering in Makati prior to repair

Maynilad Water Services, Inc. (Maynilad) is conducting dewatering activity in the primary line along Osmena Highway corner Zobel Roxas Street in Makati City.

Before the dewatering activity, Maynilad completed a pipe inspection Sunday night on the 2,200-millimeter-diameter primary line from Zobel Roxas to Edsa to close all the lateral pipelines and ensure that no more water will enter the primary line while repairing the leak.

In a statement, Maynilad said once all water is drained, it will commence pipe cutting to gain access to the primary line and assess the damage from inside the pipeline.

It will then conduct a 'patch welding' to repair the damage.

The duration of the welding works will depend on the extent of damage, it added.

Meanwhile, mobile water tankers and nine stationary water tanks have been installed in the affected areas in parts of Manila, Makati, Pasay, and Parañaque.

Maynilad earlier said the major leak repair would cause 20-hour to 57-hour water service interruptions starting 3 p.m. on March 5 until 11:59 p.m. on March 7.

Around 114,000 service connections will be affected

Source: Philippines News Agency