﻿May 9 polls chance to start over after pandemic: BBM

The May 9 elections will be a most meaningful event as it will unite Filipinos and start the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, according to presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

If elected, he will focus on resolving the impacts of the health crisis on the economy, but said it is paramount that all sectors of society unite.

“In this election, we are deciding the future of our country and I do not believe that the future will be as bright if we are divided. I do not believe that we will pass the crisis of the pandemic and the crisis of the economy hanggang po tayo ay magkakasama (until we are united ),” Marcos said during his campaign event on Monday in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan where another UniTeam headquarters will open.

His visit coincided with the 98th birthday of former senator Juan Ponce Enrile.

Marcos said his tandem with Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte is a prime example of an effective unifying force from the northern and southern part of the Philippines.

“Napaka-importante ng simbolo ang tambalang ng Marcos at Duterte. Ang isang galing sa Norte at isang galing sa Davao sa Mindanao na kung kaya nilang magsama ang galing sa magkabilang dako ng Pilipinas ay siguro naman kaya nating ipagsama ang buong Pilipinas (The Marcos and Duterte tandem is an important symbol of one from the North and one from Davao in Mindanao. If they can work together, I believe we can also unify the entire Philippines),” he said.

In Mandaluyong on Sunday, Marcos said he will revive the tourism industry, create jobs, and support small and medium-sized enterprises affected by the health crisis.

“Kahit na malampasan pa natin ang krisis ng pandemya ay haharapin pa rin natin ang krisis ng ekonomiya (Even if we get past the pandemic, we will still face the economic crisis),” Marcos said.

His other plans include a revitalized agriculture sector with less dependence of importation and building more hospitals nationwide.

Duterte did not join the Mandaluyong and Tuguegarao sorties but was with Marcos in Parañaque City on Saturday when Bro. Mike Velarde, leader of religious group El Shaddai, announced his endorsement of the pair.

Source: Philippines News Agency