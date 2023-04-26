MAY 15 DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSION OF TAX RETURN FORMS VIA E-FILING

The deadline for the submission of the Tax Return Form for the Year of Assessment 2022 (non-business taxpayers) is on April 30 manually and May 15 via e-Filing, according to the Inland Revenue Board (IRB).

The taxpayers comprise Resident Individuals, Resident Individuals (Knowledge Workers/Expert Workers), Non-resident Individuals, Non-resident Individuals (Knowledge Workers), Associations, Deceased Persons' Estate and Hindu joint families.

“For guidance regarding the submission of the Tax Return Form, taxpayers can refer to the Return Form Filing Programme for the Year 2023 which can be accessed and downloaded at https://www.hasil.gov.my/media/lq5fu3zd/20230324-program-memfailborang-nyata-bn-bagi-tahun-2023.pdf,” it said in a statement today.

IRB also advised taxpayers to submit the Tax Return Form and pay their income tax within the stipulated period to avoid any penalty for late submission of forms and any increase for late payment.

“Taxpayers are also advised to key in and update their personal and banking information accurately to assist for tax refund process,” it said.

All enquiries can be directed to Hasil Care Line at 03-8911 1000 or 603-8911 1100 (overseas), HASiL Live Chat or Feedback Form on the IRB's official portal at https://maklumbalaspelanggan.hasil.gov.my/MaklumBalas/ms-my/public.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency