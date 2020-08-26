Maxus launches G50 in PH market

Maxus Philippines on Tuesday launched the G50 multipurpose vehicle (MPV) in the country, signaling confidence in the local market amid the pandemic.

The eight-seater MPV is an addition to Maxus’ light commercial vehicle models available in the Philippine market.

“We are still quite optimistic that once this volatility passes and things sort of normalize, we can look forward to better days. That’s part of the reason why we bring the G50 in at this period of time. We want to kind of get ahead with the curve, make it already available to people, encourage people who are in need of a family vehicle to consider the G50 now,” Automobile Central Enterprise, Inc. (ACEI) President Felipe Estrella said in an online press conference.

The G50 is the second new model introduced by Maxus in the Philippines this year after the T60 pickup that was launched in March.

Estrella said both newly launched models would share 25 percent of Maxus’ sales in the country.

“We’re looking at about 25 percent contributions split equally between T60 and G50 for Maxus, mainly because these two products are really mainstream and the ones that consumers across the country will gravitate towards,” he added.

As an MPV, the G50 can function as a family vehicle and can be used by businesses for deliveries.

“We likewise appreciate the hard work of micro, small, and medium enterprise owners. The reliability, efficiency, power, and versatility of our products make them ideal for businesses and even essential, life-saving purposes. The G50 is our latest vehicle that caters, again, to the Filipino family,” Estrella said.

He noted that the second half of the year remains uncertain for businesses but the company remains optimistic with the market in the future.

“I think we’re still quite excited about the prospects of the vehicle in the market. We recognize that there are still some headwinds facing us because of the realities that are present but again, (we’re) optimistic and looking forward to the future,” Estrella said.

The prices of the Maxus G50 ranges from PHP1,088,000 to PHP1,288,000.

Source: Philippines News Agency