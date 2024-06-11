MAXIS’ E-WASTE CAMPAIGN EXPANDED TO INCLUDE FREE POSTAL DROP-OFF IN WEST MALAYSIA

KUALA LUMPUR, Maxis' e-waste recycling campaign which was launched eight months ago, has now been expanded to include free postal drop-off service for all consumers in West Malaysia. Maxis, in a statement tonight, informed the campaign which initially only offered collection service for residential and commercial premises in the Klang Valley, Johor Bahru, and Penang, has as such, achieved significant progress in promoting responsible e-waste disposal habits among Malaysians. Managed by Maxis' campaign partner, Electronic Recycling Through Heroes (ERTH), an e-waste collection centre authorised by the Department of Environment, this latest option further simplifies e-waste recycling and encourages consumers to adopt eco-friendly habits. 'Now, anyone living within or outside the on-premise collection service areas can opt to mail in their e-waste devices to ERTH at over 1,000 Pos Malaysia outlets,' the statement read. Maxis Chief People and Transformation Officer, Patrick Er was quoted as saying in the stat ement that the company is committed to mitigating the harmful impacts of e-waste and being a catalyst for positive environmental change. 'The progress we've made with ERTH highlights the importance of making e-waste recycling accessible and convenient for all consumers. 'We look forward to working with more partners to expand the campaign's reach and foster a nationwide habit of responsible e-waste recycling and disposal, contributing to a greener circular economy and a more sustainable future,' he said. Meanwhile, ERTH founder Mohamed Tarek El-Fatatry said since inception, ERTH has received recycling requests nationwide, some from outside collection coverage areas and others with fewer than the minimum required items for free pickup. He said therefore, ERTH has partnered with Pos Malaysia to make e-waste recycling accessible throughout Peninsular Malaysia, regardless of coverage or quantity. 'We are glad that the postal drop-off has become instrumental in accelerating our collection volume and we are pl eased to extend this additional option to our already successful partnership with Maxis,' he added. To date, Maxis' e-waste recycling campaign with ERTH has collected over 15,000 devices, preventing more than 29 tonnes of e-waste from ending up in landfills. To mail in their devices, consumers need only fill out a request form on Maxis' website and list the items for recycling to receive a Pos Malaysia label for free shipping. For more information about the e-waste recycling campaign and how to recycle your devices responsibly, visit www.maxis.com.my/ewaste/. Source: BERNAMA News Agency