Matter of security, PSG says of PBBM chopper ride to Coldplay concert

MANILA: The Presidential Security Group (PSG) on Saturday sought public understanding over its decision to have President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. ride the presidential chopper going to the concert of British rock band Coldplay at Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan on Friday night. PSG issued the statement after photos and videos of the President and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos taking the chopper to watch the concert made the rounds of social media. 'Yesterday, the Philippine Arena experienced an unprecedented influx of 40,000 individuals eagerly attending a concert, resulting in unforeseen traffic complications along the route,' PSG commander Maj. Gen. Nelson Morales said in a statement. 'Recognizing that this traffic situation posed a potential threat to the security of our President, the PSG took decisive action by opting for the presidential chopper,' he added. The PSG chief said they came up with the decision to ensure Marcos' safety and security 'in the face of unexpected challenges.' He hoped t hat the public would understand their decision. 'Your continued understanding and support for these measures are crucial in maintaining the safety and well-being of our nation's leadership,' Morales said. Coldplay's Philippine stop on Jan. 19 and 20 is part of the Southeast Asia leg of the 'Music of the Spheres' world tour. The four-man band will next perform in Singapore on Jan. 23, 24, 26, 27, 30 and 31, and in Bangkok, Thailand on Feb. 3 and 4. The North Luzon Expressway also released a traffic advisory to warn motorists about the anticipated heavy congestion, which occurs every time the Iglesia ni Cristo-run arena hosts concerts. Source: Philippines News Agency