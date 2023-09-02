MATTA FAIR: TOURISM SELANGOR CONFIDENT OF ATTRACTING 70,000 VISITORS

Tourism Selangor is confident of achieving its target of 70,000 people visiting the Selangor Pavilion in the second edition of the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) Fair this year.

Tourism Selangor chief executive officer Azrul Shah Mohamad said this took into consideration the various exciting and cost-saving travel packages offered by the industry players.

He said that in the first edition in March, about 30,000 people visited the pavillion, resulting in it generating sales worth RM150,000.

"For the second edition this time, we are focusing on more economical travel packages because we believe many people missed out on these exciting offers in the first edition.

"So, in our efforts to popularise tourism in Selangor, visitors can expect various exciting offers, such as discounts of up to 50 per cent for travel packages to water theme parks as well as eco-tourism packages, which hopefully can generate sales worth RM250,000,” he said.

He told reporters this after the launch of 'Fiesta Pusing Selangor Dulu’ at the MATTA Fair at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) today.

The three-day MATTA Fair, which began yesterday, offers over 20 tourism attractions that will be highlighted at the Selangor Pavillion.

They include the SplashMania Water Park, Rumah Hutan Terapi Alam, GM Klang, Jump Street Asia, Chocolate Museum, Selangor Fruit Valley, Farm Fresh@Universiti Putra Malaysia and Sky Mirror in Kuala Kubu, Selangor.

In addition, visitors also stand a chance to win attractive prizes worth up to RM5,000 throughout the three-day fair by taking part in Tourism Selangor’s TikTok Challenge.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency