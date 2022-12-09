Mati to receive ‘most beautiful bays’ citation in Cambodia

MANILA: The city government of Mati in Davao Oriental is set to receive the recognition as one of the most beautiful bays in the world during the 16th Congress of the Most Beautiful Bays of the World Club in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Dec. 10.

In an interview, city information officer Ben Jason Tesiorna said Mati City has the lone distinction of having three bays declared as the world’s most beautiful bays.

The Pujada Bay, along with Mayo and Balete Bays, has been included on the list of the Most Beautiful Bays in the World through an official communication from the Most Beautiful Bays in the World Association (MBBWA) on Feb. 21, 2020.

In January 2020, two top officials of the Club of the Most Beautiful Bays in the World from France and Canada – Treasurer Guy Rousset and General Manager Bruno Bodard – visited the province and conducted a four-day validation and site visit at the Pujada Bay.

During their stay, both officials said they were impressed by Pujada Bay’s beautiful and rich seascapes and landscapes.

Following the validation, the officials submitted their on-site visit report to the Board Members of the Most Beautiful Bay of the World, who gave the official nod for Pujada Bay’s inclusion in the prestigious association.

“Around 130 delegates from 23 countries all over the world will join the congress,” Tesiorna said.

Source: Philippines News Agency