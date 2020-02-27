Mati Muslim women trained on mushroom production

Bangsamoro women from various Muslim organizations in Mati City, Davao Oriental, underwent training on mushroom production of the City Agriculture Office on Wednesday.

The two day training was from February 26 to 27 at the Davao Commercial Agriculture Research Station (DaCARS) in Mati City, the Mati City Information Office (PIO) said Thursday in a statement.

The women belong to the Bangsamoro Women's Organization of Davao Oriental (BaWOrDO), Bangsamoro Radio Assistance on Communication and Emergency Services (BRACES), and City Eagles of Mati OFW Family Circle Association (CEMOFCA), the CIO said.

The graduates were tasked to "re echo" their newly acquired skills and knowledge to the other members of their respective organizations, it added.

It said as part of the training, DaCARS will also give starter kits to the newly trained women.

The training was made possible by Mati City in partnership with the regional office of the Department of Agriculture.

