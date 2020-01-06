Mati City receives 2 child-friendly awards

The city of Mati in Davao Oriental received two plaques of recognition on Monday -- the 2018 Seal of Child-Friendly Local Governance and the 2018 Presidential Award for Child-Friendly Municipalities and Cities -- as the regional winner.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) awarded the plaques during the flag-raising ceremony at the Mati City Hall grounds.

The awards were given last year but was only handed over to the Mati local government unit on Monday, said Mati City Mayor Michelle Rabat, who received the plaudits with Vice Mayor Glenda Rabat-Gayta and members of the city council.

During her acceptance speech, Rabat thanked the agencies who have seen their efforts in protecting the rights of the children.

In every award received is a challenge to do better. We hope that we could do better in the future so that we could be more deserving of whatever recognition given us, she said.

Source: Philippines News Agency