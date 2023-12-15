Mastermind on slay of Tarlac village chair, husband nabbed

MANILA: The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) has arrested the alleged mastermind behind the killing of a village chairperson and her husband in Tarlac. In a statement on Friday, CIDG chief Maj. Gen. Romeo Caramat said 34-year-old Jessie Mendoza was arrested in Gerona Tarlac on Thursday by joint agents of the CIDG-Central Luzon and other police units, armed with search warrants for violations of Republic Act Nos. 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Law), and 9516 (Illegal Possession of Explosives). The operation stemmed from the information given by the arrested gunman, Marlon Cunanan, in the killing of Barangay Plastado chair Editha Zarzuela, 61, and her husband, Edgar Zarzuela, 68, on Nov. 30. The motive was allegedly competing interests in the sale of a property. 'According to him (Cunanan), after the killing, siya na mismo ang nag-turn over ng baril kay Jessie Mendoza on the same date ng shooting incident pati na rin ang motorcycle na ginamit (he was the one who tur ned over the gun to Jessie Mendoza on the same day of the shooting incident, as well as the motorcycle used)," Caramat said. The gunman revealed that Mendoza was one of the masterminds and served as spotter (lookout) on where the victims were going and what their activities were on the day of the shooting, Caramat added. Police seized from the suspect a black sling bag, hand grenade, caliber .45 pistol, and various ammunition. The recovered pistol matched the description of the firearm used in killing. Source: Philippines News Agency