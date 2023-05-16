Mass General Brigham and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute collaborating with BEEAH Group to advise on a new, patient-centered health care system

Strategic collaboration supports BEEAH in creating Jawaher Boston Medical District in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

Boston, MA, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mass General Brigham and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute are collaborating with BEEAH Group, an organization pioneering sustainability and quality of life solutions in the Middle East, to advise in the development of the Jawaher Boston Medical District, a state-of-the-art health care system designed to deliver world-class, patient-centered care through innovation, technology, and sustainability. Mass General Brigham and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute are strategic partners, serving in an advisory capacity, on the project in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, which includes a multi-specialty flagship hospital for integrated, cutting-edge care.

The collaboration combines the depth and breadth of clinical expertise and innovation from Mass General Brigham and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, with BEEAH’s vision to create a sustainable, advanced, patient-centered health system designed to deliver care to patients within – and beyond – hospital walls. BEEAH Group was founded in 2007 to tackle sustainability challenges in Sharjah and improve quality of life.

Focused on serving the unique needs of the people of Sharjah and the region, the Jawaher Boston Medical District will offer patients access to the latest clinical expertise across a wide variety of integrated clinical specialties, including lifestyle medicine and prevention, oncology, women’s health, pediatrics, cardiovascular, neurosciences, behavioral health, and rehabilitation medicine. In addition to medical and research expertise, Mass General Brigham and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute will also collaborate with BEEAH Group to advise on best practices in workforce training, development, and public education to the community, with attention to developing local talent.

Mass General Brigham and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute are advising BEEAH Group in their development of multiple facilities, comprising the flagship hospital and ambulatory clinics across Sharjah, with integrated, innovative, and digital solutions, including app-based care and hospital-at-home.

“Mass General Brigham has a deep history of global collaboration aimed at serving and improving the lives of patients around the world,” said Raymond W. Liu, MD, Vice President, Mass General Brigham Global Advisory. “In collaborating with BEEAH, we hope to contribute our decades of expertise to their development of a unique, innovative vision for a health system that builds on medicine’s leading edge, with an eye to the future.”

“Dana-Farber, a world leader in cancer treatment and research, is committed to advancing the understanding, diagnosis, treatment, cure, and prevention of cancer and related diseases locally and globally,” said Adam Reich, Vice President of Business Initiatives at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. “We are pleased to work with BEEAH and extend our expertise to this collaboration as part of our mission to enhance access to expert cancer care and reduce the burden of cancer worldwide.”

By leveraging its expertise in quality-of-life solutions in Sharjah and the Middle East, BEEAH will create a new destination for the health, wellness and quality of life for the people of Sharjah and the region focused on patient outcomes and experience gleaned from a robust academic ecosystem pioneered, developed and refined over two centuries by Mass General Brigham and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute clinicians.

By pooling their combined medical, research and sustainability expertise, Mass General Brigham, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and BEEAH will develop innovative technologies, diagnostics, delivery models and patient care, ultimately fostering research, directly benefitting patients globally and providing valuable cross-institutional learnings in the United States. The outcome will enable BEEAH to create a comprehensive patient-centered health care system for the people of Sharjah and the UAE, integrating healthcare solutions into homes, schools, workplaces, and communities to help all patients and their families live healthier lives.

“By partnering with Mass General Brigham and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, BEEAH Group is entering the healthcare industry and adding a new dimension to our purpose of pioneering a sustainable quality of life for the people of Sharjah, the UAE, and beyond,” said Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of BEEAH Group. “Drawing from the expertise of our partners in Boston, we look forward to creating not just an integrated health network, but a future-ready healthcare ecosystem. The Jawaher Boston Medical District will provide patients in Sharjah access to world-class healthcare closer to home, while also serving as a hub for the development of cutting-edge treatments and medical advancement.”

The project draws from Mass General Brigham and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s medical and research expertise, as well as BEEAH Group’s experience collaborating and innovating with international partners to create facilities that are sustainable, digitally-enabled and centered around the comfort and convenience of occupants.

Following a meeting of representatives from Mass General Brigham, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and BEEAH Group, Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi, Wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of BEEAH Group, and Meghan Gregonis, United States General Consul in Dubai, the Jawaher Boston Medical District in Sharjah was approved to move forward.

