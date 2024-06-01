MARY LIM APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF PROTEM COMMITTEE FOR AIAC COURT OF ARBITRATION

PUTRAJAYA, Former Federal Court Judge Datuk Mary Lim Thiam Suan has been appointed as the chairman of the Protem Committee for the Asian International Arbitration Centre (Malaysia) (AIAC) Court of Arbitration. The Legal Affairs Division (BHEUU) of the Prime Minister's Department (JPM) announced in a statement today that Lim was appointed by Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said. Also appointed are 16 members of the committee, including Datuk Dr Prasad Sandosham Abraham (Retired Federal Court Judge) - Malaysia; Justice K.S.P. Radhakrishnan (Retired Judge of the Supreme Court of India) - India; Datuk Seri Mohd Hishamudin Md Yunus (Retired Court of Appeal Judge) - Malaysia. Others are Datuk Mah Weng Kwai (retired Court of Appeal Judge) - Malaysia; Prof Karuiki Muigua (Senior Lecturer at Faculty of Law, University of Nairobi) - Africa; and Prof Steven P. Finizio (Legal Practitioner) - United Kingdom. Also appointed are Juan Fernánde-Armesto (Arbitrator) - Spain; Zeyad Khoshaim (Legal Practitioner) - Saudi Arabia; Chan Leng Sun, SC (Legal Practitioner and Arbitrator) - Singapore, and Kamilah Kasim (Legal Practitioner and Arbitrator) - Malaysia. 'The Protem Committee comprises a chairperson and committee members of extensive experience, credibility and prominence in the field of law and Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) both domestically and internationally,' it said. The Protem Committee will spearhead the fundamental mandate of establishing the AIAC Court, including streamlining the mechanism, protocol and operational framework of the AIAC Court for its effective functioning in the future. This Protem Committee further assumes an important role in ensuring transparency, integrity and accountability in the decision-making process of the AIAC Court in accordance with the laws and the AIAC Rules. It is aspired that the establishment of this Protem Committee will contribute constructively to the successful formation of the AIAC Court in tande m with the government's efforts in amending the relevant laws, including the Arbitration Act 2005 [Act 646] which is now being finalised and is expected to be presented in the next Parliamentary session. 'The implementation of these new initiatives is expected to strengthen the AIAC's standing as an independent international arbitral institution under the auspices of the Asian-African Legal Consultative Organisation (AALCO) while promoting Malaysia as the preferred seat of arbitration and ADR as a whole domestically and internationally,' the statement read. Source: BERNAMA News Agency