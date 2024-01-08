Marticio siblings shine in Marikina chess tournament

MANILA: Jeremy Marticio topped the Under-20 category of the Mayor Marcy Teodoro and Congresswoman Maan Teodoro FIDE Standard Youth Chess Championships at the Marikina Community Convention Center last Sunday. After splitting the point with Gabriel John Umayan in Round 1, Marticio hurdled his next games against Josh Edmar Castro (R2), Rinoa Mariel Sadey (R3), Zeus Alexis Paglinawan (R4) and Janmyl Dilan Tisado (R5). "I'm glad to win at the start of 2024," Jeremy said in an interview on Monday. His younger sister, Jersey, defeated Al-Basher Buto in the final round to earn 4.5 points in the Under-16 Open (combined boys and girls) category. Jersey placed third behind Summer Justine Oncita and Arena FIDE Master (AFM) John Peter Allen Cabales. "NM (National Master) Al-Basher Buto is a tough opponent, it's a good thing I played well," Jersey said. Tied for fourth with four points were AFM Wayne Ruiz, Arnel Luna Mahawan Jr., Daren Dela Cruz and Jian Carlo Rivera, while Buto settled for eighth place with 3.5 poin ts. King's Gambit Online Chess School coach Richard Villaseran praised his students. "It's a very good performance for our players. The Marticio siblings are one of our brightest prospects for an FM (FIDE Master) and WIM (Woman International Master) title by the end of 2025," Villaseran said. Meanwhile, Woman National Master Antonella Racasa bagged the Top U16 Marikina Player for Girls Special Award. Other awardees were Clord Bragais (Top U16 boys) and 7-year-old Magnus Bragais (Under-8). Source: Philippines News Agency