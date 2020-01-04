Martial law in Mindanao served its purpose: prelate

A Mindanao bishop said on Friday the declaration of martial law in Mindanao has served its purpose of ensuring peace and order.

I think it was providential na nagkaroon, naisipang i-proclaim yung Martial Law dito sa Mindanao dahil nga at least nagdulot ito ng kapayapaan. Nakatulong ito sa pagsugpo sa masasamang elemento (that Martial Law was proclaimed here in Mindanao because at least, it brought peace. It helped in curbing lawless elements)," Marawi Bishop Edwin dela PeAa said in an interview over Church-run Radyo Veritas.

Following the end of martial law in the region on Dec. 31, 2019, dela PeAa said the people are now going about their lives normally.

At the same time, we are also happy that martial law has ended because it always conjures in the mind of people an emergency situation, he said.

If we are always in an emergency mode, we cannot think of normalizing our lives including commerce and industry. It is difficult to attract foreign investments here in Mindanao if there is always an emergency," he added.

He, however, admitted that there still has no change in the situation in Marawi City, the ground zero of the battle between government forces and Muslim extremists.

We are still waiting and it's very difficult now to be waiting after more than two years since the clashes broke out, he said.

On May 23, 2017, President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law in Mindanao in response to the attack of ISIS-inspired Maute Group in Marawi City.

It was extended three times, running a total of 953 days.

Source: Philippines News Agency