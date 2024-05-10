Malaysia's premier homegrown Halal Quick Service Restaurant chain, Marrybrown, is reintroducing their Marrybrown Tom Yam Chicken menu today due to popular demand, to satiate Malaysians' appetite for spicy delights. The menu, which is available nationwide, boasts classics such as Tom Yam Chicken, Tom Yam Chicken Burger, Tom Yam Porridge and Tom Yam Fries, each celebrated for its perfect blend of Thai spices and chillies. Marrybrown chief executive officer, Daniel Chan, said that this year, Marrybrown has elevated customers' dining experience by introducing the Tom Yam Chicken Bucket, crafted for sharing the joy of Tom Yam with friends and family. 'As a Malaysian-made brand, Marrybrown's belief is to always offer 'something different' and delicious to our fellow Malaysians. 'Since the initial launch of our Tom Yam flavoured menu, the response has been overwhelmingly positive. Our customers' appreciation for Thai flavours inspired us to reintroduce these dishes with a Malaysian twist - the new Marrybrown To m Yam Chicken Bucket,' he said in a statement today. The new Marrybrown Tom Yam Chicken Bucket is available in 6-piece, 9-piece, or 12-piece options, complete with mango pies, french fries, and Heaven and Earth Ice Lemon Tea, starting from RM58.90. The menu also features a Tom Yam Chicken Combo starting from RM18.50, offering a choice between two or three pieces of spicy Tom Yam Chicken served with mashed potatoes. The Tom Yam Porridge Combo, a hearty bowl of Tom Yam Porridge accompanied by a piece of Tom Yam Chicken, starts from RM16.90 while the Tom Yam Chicken Burger Combo, a spicy twist on Marrybrown's classic burger paired with french fries, is available from RM17.90. All combo meals include a refreshing cup of Heaven and Earth Ice Lemon Tea to balance the spices. Meanwhile, the Tom Yam Big Box is priced at RM24.90 and includes a piece of Tom Yam Chicken, a Tom Yam Chicken Burger, regular-sized french fries, a cup of Heaven and Earth Ice Lemon Tea. All the combo meals come with a delicious Mango Pi e, also available as an add-on for RM4.50. 'We are excited to bring back this menu and continue our tradition of culinary innovation. At Marrybrown, we are committed to enhancing our offerings and ensuring our customers enjoy the best dining experiences. We look forward to introducing more innovative meals and improving our services,' said Daniel. Marrybrown currently serves millions of customers in more than 500 restaurants across 16 countries with the objective of delivering the highest standard of quality, service, cleanliness, and value for the perfect dining experience. For more information on Marrybrown, MB App, promotions and delivery services, please visit their website at https://marrybrown.com/ and other social media platforms. -- BERNAMA Disclaimer: This is a paid advertorial. BERNAMA assumes no responsibility for the content, accuracy and opinions carried in the article. Source: BERNAMA News Agency