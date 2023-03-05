Mark Magsayo falls in interim title shot

Filipino Mark Magsayo failed to become a world boxing champion anew after bowing to American Brandon Figueroa via unanimous decision in their showdown for the interim World Boxing Council (WBC) featherweight title at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California on Sunday (Philippine time). Two judges tallied the fight 117-109, while the third judge had it 118-108, all in favor of the 26-year-old Figueroa, who won his 24th bout. He also has 18 knockouts, one defeat and one draw. Magsayo, 27, was slapped with two separate one-point deductions, which many thought could influence the result of an apparently tight battle, but the penalties hardly mattered when the scorecards were revealed. He saw his score reduced in Rounds 8 and 11 due to excessive holding. Figueroa is now in line to unify the 126-pound belts against official champion Rey Vargas. Vargas, who took the WBC featherweight title from Magsayo via split decision in San Antonio, Texas in July last year, tried to be a two-belt champ, but lost to O'Shaquie Foster last month for the WBC super featherweight title. Magsayo, on the other hand, lost for the second straight time after a 24-0 start.

Source: Philippines News Agency