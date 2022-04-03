﻿Maritime industry dev’t among Robredo’s flagship programs

_:Improvements in the maritime industry and the lives of seafarers will be among the focus of Vice President Leni Robredo if she wins the presidency.

“Ang isa po sa mga flagship programs ko, pag ako ay naging pangulo, ay asikasuhin ‘yung maritime industry. At sa pag-asikaso ng maritime industry natin, nandun din ‘yung pag asikaso ng ating mga seamen (One of my flagship programs if I will become president is to boost the maritime industry. In so doing, I will also be attending to the concerns of seamen),” Robredo said in a statement on Sunday.

The Vice President also junked “fake news” that she was discrediting the country’s seafarers.

Apparently, some netizens edited a video of Robredo during a presidential debate to make it seem like she was belittling the skills of seamen.

She then called on young people, “the digital natives,” to parry the alleged lies unleashed by those who are sowing disinformation.

She said the youth who have access to information can correct the falsehood being propagated on social media by her opponents who allegedly twisted her statements and put her in a bad light.

“Ang problema po, dahil sa social media, ‘yung mga sinasabi natin, binabaliktad para akalain ng tao na wala tayong maayos na programa para sa kanila (The problem is, because of social media, what we say is twisted so people would think that we do not have a good program for them),” Robredo told a recent political rally in Naval, Biliran.

She said young people should fight fake news for the truth to prevail.

“Karamihan po sa inyo mga kabataan, mga digital natives … Alam niyo kung ano ‘yung kasinungalingan, ano ‘yung katotohanan. Kaya dapat ipaglaban natin na ang laging mamamayani, katotohanan (Most of the young people are digital natives..You know what is a lie and what is the truth. So we must fight to always let the truth prevail),” Robredo said.

She explained that what she wanted to say was that there were many opportunities for seafarers because they were competent, so they must be assisted through skills training that will enable them to obtain higher salaries.

Senator Antonio “Sonny” Trillanes, who is running for senator under the banner of the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem, said millennials are fighting back and are engaging the “well-paid trolls of the other camp.”

He said people within the education sector — both teachers and students — are fighting lies with truth.

Source: Philippines News Agency