Maritime Group, Ilocos Region PNP get new chiefs

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Archie Gamboa has designated Brig. Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. as the new director of the Region Police Regional Office (PRO) 1.

In an order that took effect Sunday, Gamboa said Azurin will replace retiring Brig. Gen. Joel Orduña, a member of Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Maringal Class of 1988, who took the helm of the Ilocos Region PNP in April 2019.

Azurin, a member of PMA Makatao Class of 1989, was former director of the PNP Maritime Group before assuming the post as Ilocos Region’s top cop. He also served as deputy director of the Directorate for Personnel and Records Management in 2019.

Gamboa named Brig. Gen. Omega Jireh D. Fidel to assume Azurin’s vacated post as Director of the Maritime Group.

Fidel is former director of the PNP Engineering Service and was also a member of PMA Makatao Class of 1989.

Col. Abelardo Matillano, meanwhile, will replace Fidel as the acting director of the Engineering Service while Col. Angeles Genorga Jr. assumes post as officer-in-charge of the PNP Training Service.

The new designations take effect Sunday (May 10).

Gamboa said the latest round of reorganization manifests the continuing reform in the command structure of the 205,000-strong police force.

Source: Philippines News Agency