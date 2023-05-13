Marine vet charged with manslaughter in NY subway chokehold

Daniel Penny, a 24-year-old US Marine Corps veteran who killed a homeless Black man last week in a chokehold at a subway station in New York, will be charged with second-degree manslaughter and is expected to appear in Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday. The Manhattan District Attorney's Office said Penny will be arraigned on a charge of second-degree manslaughter in the killing of Jordan Neely. 'Daniel Penny will be arrested on a charge of manslaughter in the second degree,' the statement said. 'We cannot provide any additional information until he has been arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court, which we expect to take place tomorrow.' Penny, who is from Queens, killed Neely by placing him in a lethal chokehold on May 1. Penny's subsequent release after being initially detained sparked outrage and has led to a series of ongoing protests.

Source: Philippines News Agency