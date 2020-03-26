Marine battalion to help man Covid-19 checkpoints

The Philippine Navy (PN) has deployed the 12th Marine Battalion to man the various checkpoints set-up to implement the 30-day enhanced community quarantine now being implemented all over Luzon following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In a statement Wednesday night, PN public affairs office chief, Lt. Commander Maria Christina Roxas, said the 12th Marine Battalion was originally planned to be deployed to Sulu upon completion of retraining by the end of this month.

However, due to the Covid-19 crisis, the unit was tapped to help government efforts to contain the sickness.

“The additional Marine troops augment the Navy’s Fleet-Marine deployment under the Naval Task Group-National Capital Region manning the quarantine assistance stations in Rizal, Marikina, Muntinlupa, Cavite, and Laguna,” Roxas added.

The PN last week has deployed over 500 sailors and marines to help man the checkpoints.

Roxas added the deployment of PN personnel is consistent with Navy chief Rear Admiral Giovanni Carlo Bacordo’s directive to “proactively assist the national government and other non-government organizations in their resolve to contain this pandemic.”

