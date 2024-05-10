BOAC: The tourism and hospitality sector in this province received a much-needed boost in the first quarter of the current year when over 16,000 visitors came to experience its sights and sounds. In an interview on Friday, provincial tourism officer Rino Labay said this represents an almost 80-percent increase in tourist arrivals compared to the slightly over 9,000 tourists who came during the same period in 2023. Labay said they were not too surprised at the tourism sector's strong performance during the January to March period as it encompassed Holy Week, a time when tourist arrivals are traditionally higher. Tourists and religious pilgrims are drawn to the province during the Lenten season primarily because of the Moriones Festival, he said. This festival is held annually in the island province, when locals don costumes and masks replicating the garb of biblical Imperial Roman soldiers. Labay, who leads the Marinduque Tourism and Cultural Office (MTCO), said the tourism industry here managed to grow s ubstantially during the first quarter even if the Moriones Festival actually attracted fewer visitors this year. The province registered only slightly over 7,000 visitors during Holy Week 2024 compared to the 8,200 during the same period last year. 'All indicators show that the province is doing well tourism-wise. We have to let people know that Moriones is not the only reason for them to visit. There are many more experiences here,' he told the Philippine News Agency. Labay said the provincial government has been concentrating on developing Marinduque's other tourism attractions. He said the MTCO is currently focused on generating public attention on the Bila-Bila Festival (Butterfly Festival), which is scheduled on May 20 to 24. The five-day event is expected to attract visitors interested in Marindique's flora and fauna, cuisine and other summer activities, he said. Labay said that thus far, Marinduque attracts mostly local tourist, or tourists that come from other parts of the Philippines. He said this may change as there are ongoing discussions about introducing international flights to the province. Source: Philippines News Agency