MARINA suspends vessel’s safety certificate after hitting reef

The Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) has suspended the passenger ship safety certificate (PSSC) of merchant vessel (MV) OceanJet 168 after the ship sustained damage when it hit a coral reef while traveling from Bohol to Siquijor.

In a statement on Monday, the agency said the suspension letter was signed by MARINA Central Visayas director Emmanuel Carpio on Saturday due to the damage to its starboard side propeller.

“Considering the integrity of the hull, and her machinery has been compromised, the PSSC of MV OceanJet 168, is hereby suspended in accordance with Administrative Order No. 11-19 or the Guidelines on the Suspension of Safety Certificates and Issuance of Lifting Order of Ships involved in Maritime Casualties and Incident; MARINA MC No. 152 and PMMRR 1997; Republic Act No. 9295 and its Implementing Rules and Regulations in relation to the Ship Survey System,” the letter read.

The suspension is expected to last until a lift order from MARINA after a thorough inspection and evaluation of the vessel’s seaworthiness.

MV OceanJet 168 is operated by Ocean Fast Ferries Inc. (OFFI) and is one of its largest vessels.

The ship has an open-air seating capacity of 87, a “tourist class” seating capacity of 230, and a business class capacity of 40 — totaling to 357 seats.

OFFI — formerly Socor Shipping Line — is the owner and operator of several fast craft (fast passenger boats) that serve routes in Luzon and Visayas.

Source: Philippines News Agency