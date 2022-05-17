﻿MARINA slashes fees for 2 seafarer certifications

The Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) has reduced the fees for two of its certifications for seafarers by over a third on Monday.

In a Facebook post, MARINA announced that the issuance, revalidation, or replacement of a Certificate of Proficiency (COP) has been reduced to PHP130 from the previous PHP200, with the fee for its expedited or onboard processing reduced to PHP330 from PHP600.

The fee for the Certificate of Competency (COC) has been reduced to PHP530 from PHP1,000, with expedited or onboard processing of the certificate reduced to PHP780 from PHP1,500.

These prices are inclusive of the documentary stamp tax.

Previously filed applications that are still under evaluation — with a status of “online”, “final evaluation” and other pending applications — that require resubmission of documents will be charged the old fees.

Seafarers who wish to avail of the new fees are advised to cancel their existing applications and reapply.

“This will however entail a slight delay as the application will pass through the same process,” MARINA said.

The new fees were made official through MARINA Circular No. SC-2022-02 issued on Friday, entitled “Revised Fees COCs and COPs.”

According to the circular, the changes were made in accordance with Republic Act 11032 or the “East of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018,” and the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping for Seafarers, 1978.

Source: Philippines News Agency