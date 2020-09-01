MARINA issues 1-year extension to expiring STCW certificates

The Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) has extended anew the Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping (STCW) certificates of Filipino seafarers as a temporary measure amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

In an advisory on Tuesday, the MARINA said all STCW certificates that are set to expire beginning September 1 to December 31 of this year will be valid for another year — from the date of expiry — without requiring its holders to file for a renewal.

“This applies to all STCW certificates of all Filipino seafarers who are both on board or ashore at the time of expiry of their certificates, and are compliant with the provisions that are mentioned by MARINA on its advisory,” the MARINA said.

These provisions, it said, include that the seafarer must have completed an approved seagoing service appropriate to the certificate they hold—12 months of service during the last five years or three months of service during the last six months immediately prior to revalidation.

“For Certificate of Proficiency (COP) in tanker courses, the seafarer must have completed approved seagoing service performing the duties appropriate to the tank certificate held, for a period of at least three months in total during the preceding five years,” the MARINA said.

It said the seafarer must also meet the standards of medical fitness as specific in the STCW code.

For manning agencies and shipping companies, it said they are required to ensure that their crew members are compliant with the said provisions and to submit a list of all those that avail of the extension.

It also encouraged seafarers are to apply for the revalidation of their Certificate of Competency and COP after completing online or traditional courses as applicable to their certificate

Source: Philippines News Agency