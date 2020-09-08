Marikina bettor wins P24-M Lotto 6/45 jackpot

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) on Tuesday announced that a lone bettor from Marikina City bagged the third jackpot winner in Monday night’s Lotto games.

In an advisory, PCSO general manager Royina Garma said the winner bagged the PHP24-million jackpot prize in the Mega Lotto 6/45 draw.

The bettor guessed the winning combination 37-07-34-17-05-27. To claim the check, the bettor must go to PCSO’s main office in Mandaluyong City and present the winning ticket and two ID cards.

Meanwhile, 41 bettors won second prize and will each receive PHP32,000 for correctly guessing five numbers out of the six-digit winning combination, while 929 bettors won PHP1,000 and 10,777 also won PHP30.

The Mega Lotto 6/45 is drawn every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Source: Philippines News Agency