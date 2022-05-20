Marcos, Xi discuss relations, regional dev’t

Chinese President Xi Jinping and presumptive president Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. talked over the phone to discuss the two nations’ relations and developments in the region, the Chinese Embassy in Manila said Wednesday.

During the call, Xi said the two countries should “grasp the general trend, write a grand story on the China-Philippines friendship in the new era and follow through the blueprint for bilateral friendly cooperation.”

“Citing a Philippine saying: ‘If you do not know where you have come from, you cannot go far,’ President Xi urged both countries to carry forward the friendship of the two sides and stay true to their original aspiration,” the embassy said.

Xi congratulated Marcos anew, citing the latter’s participation in “the development of China-Philippines relations.”

He also called Marcos “a builder, supporter and promoter of the China-Philippines friendship.”

The Chinese leader’s phone call was made on Wednesday morning, according to the embassy.

Source: Philippines News Agency