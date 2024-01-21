Marcos to Sto. Niño devotees: Spread messages of hope, love, joy

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Sunday urged devotees of Señor Sto. Niño to translate their faith into action and spread the message of hope, love and joy to others. In his message, Marcos expressed his heartfelt greetings to the people of Cebu City as he joined them in celebrating the Sinulog Festival, which is being staged every January to show their devotion to the Holy Child, Señor Sto. Niño. 'To the millions of devotees, I urge you to translate your faith into action so that you may spread the message of hope, love and joy to others. Most importantly, always pray for spiritual strength and fortitude to overcome whatever challenges and difficulties that may lie ahead,' the President said in his message. 'Looking forward, I ask all of you to work hand in hand with this administration in maximizing all of the opportunities that will come before us in this New Year,' he added. The President also urged devotees to remain united in spurring the socio-economic growth and further develop the thr iving industry of Cebu. He reminded devotees to be guided by their faith and inspired by the "bayanihan" spirit to remain conscious of their Catholic and social obligations to reach the shared destiny towards the 'Bagong Pilipinas that opens a better and more abundant life for all Filipinos.' President Marcos said the Sinulog Festival is one of the grandest and most colorful festivities in the Philippines where Filipinos from all walks of life express their profound gratitude for the miracles, blessings and countless deliverances bestowed upon them over the past year. He said the festival is also an avenue to pray for good health, protection and prosperity in the year ahead. Source: Philippines News Agency