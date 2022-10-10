Marcos to convene LEDAC on Monday

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will convene the first Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) under his administration on Monday.

The Senate and House of Representatives previously urged Marcos to convene the LEDAC to fast-track the passage of priority measures, including bills mentioned in his first State of the Nation Address on July 25.

“The priority measures that the LEDAC is expected to tackle include the National Government Rightsizing Program; Budget Modernization Bill; Government Financial Institutions Unified Initiatives to Distressed Enterprises for Economic Recovery and the Unified System of Separation, Retirement and Pension,” Malacañang said Sunday.

Economic bills that are expected to be discussed include the E-Governance Act; National Land Use Act; Tax Package 3: Valuation Reform Bill; Passive Income and Financial Intermediary Taxation Act; and the Internet Transaction Act or E-Commerce Law.

“In the area of national security, the LEDAC will tackle the National Defense Act; Mandatory Reserve Officers’ Training Corps and National Service Training Program; and the establishment of a Medical Reserve Corps, National Disease Prevention Management Authority, Virology Institute of the Philippines, and Department of Water Resources,” the Palace added.

The enactment of an enabling law for the natural gas industry; amendments to Republic Act 9136, also known as the Electric Power Industry Reform Act or EPIRA; and amendments to the Build-Operate-Transfer Law will also be tackled.

Likewise included in the legislature’s agenda are possible amendments to RA 11525, or the Covid-19 Vaccination Program Act.

Chaired by the President, the 20-member council will discuss the status of the executive department’s legislative agenda.

LEDAC members include the Vice President, seven members of the Cabinet designated by the President, three members of the Senate designated by the Senate President, three members of the House of Representatives designated by the Speaker of the House, and one representative each from local government units, youth, and private sector.

The priority legislative measures of the Senate and House of Representatives will be presented by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, respectively.

Created through RA 7640, LEDAC serves as a consultative and advisory body to the President as the head of the national economic and planning agency for further consultations and advice on certain programs and policies essential to the realization of the goals of the national economy.

RA 7640 provides that the council shall meet at least once every quarter but it may be convened by the President for special meetings, as may be necessary.

Source: Philippines News Agency