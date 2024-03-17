Marcos signs PH Salt Industry Development Act

MANILA: In line with the government's push to spur rural development and achieve salt self-sufficiency, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has signed into law a measure strengthening and revitalizing the Philippine salt industry. The 23-page law, now known as Republic Act (RA) 11985 or the Philippine Salt Industry Development Act, was signed by President Marcos on March 11. The new law provides that appropriate technology and research, and adequate financial, production, marketing and other support services will be provided to salt farmers to revitalize the salt industry, attain increased production, achieve salt-sufficiency and become a next exporter of salt. RA 11985 also mandates the establishment of a five-year roadmap aimed at revitalizing and modernizing the salt industry, which are aligned with the objectives and continued implementation of RA 8172, or An Act for Salt Iodization Nationwide. A Salt Council will be created to ensure the unified and integrated implementation of the salt roadmap and acc elerate the modernization and industrialization of the Philippine salt industry. The council will be chaired by the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Trade and Industry. Meanwhile, representatives from the cooperatives will be chosen by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources from five nominees from Luzon, and three from the Visayas and Mindanao. The Philippine Salt Industry Development Act was listed as a priority measure by the President through the Legislative Executive Development Advisory Council. It will take effect 15 days after its complete publication in the Official Gazette, or in two newspapers of general circulation. Source: Philippines News Agency