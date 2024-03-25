Marcos sends well wishes to Catherine, Princess of Wales

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has expressed support for Catherine, Princess of Wales, who earlier announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was in early stages of chemotherapy. Marcos took to social media on Monday to send his well wishes to Catherine, joining world leaders, celebrities and the public in cheering the Princess of Wales. 'The Filipino people have Catherine, the Princess of Wales, in our thoughts and prayers throughout this challenging time,' Marcos said in an X (formerly Twitter) post. 'We pray for her good health and continued healing, and for the strength of her family during this difficult period,' he added. In a video message posted on March 23, Catherine, 42, revealed to the world that she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy. Catherine said her diagnosis came as a 'huge shock' to her family, and appealed for 'time, space and privacy' following concerns and rumors about her health and whereabouts after she step off from public sight for months. Source: Ph ilippines News Agency