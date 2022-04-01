﻿Marcos, Robredo woo voters in Lanao provinces

As the country’s two leading presidential aspirants campaigned in Lanao del Sur and Lanao del Norte, local voters said they will pick the candidate who can best serve the two provinces for the next six years.

On Friday, Vice President and presidential aspirant Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo visited Marawi City, Lanao del Sur, with her running mate, SenatorFrancis Pangilinan, where they inspected the “Angat Buhay” housing projects built for internally-displaced residents during the 2017 Marawi siege.

Robredo also visited the Bamboo Landers Multi-Sectoral Rural Workers Association in Barangay Manacad of Buadiposo-Buntong town.

The organization was one of the beneficiaries of the livelihood program of the Office of the Vice President under Robredo’s term.

In a video posted on Robredo’s official Facebook page, Monira Bantasan, president of the organization, said their group was formed in 2007 through Robredo’s office that helped them finance their garment-making livelihood.

“She’s the only one with a heart for us poor, she is the only one who is courageous and trustworthy,” Bantasan said in the vernacular.

Robredo and her campaign team also visited Thursday Kauswagan town in Lanao del Norte, where Mayor Rommel Arnado showed his support.

Also on Thursday, former senator and presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. visited Marawi City, where the local political ticket led by incumbent Governor Mamintal Alonto Adiong, Jr. announced its support to the UniTeam.

“BBM (Marcos Jr.) will continue what President (Rodrigo) Duterte started. He (Duterte) may be stepping down in his position, but we cannot forget what he showed us in our province, for us Maranao (people), and for addressing Marawi City’s rehabilitation,” Adiong said in a speech.

Adiong also reaffirmed their support for Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte as their party’s vice-presidential candidate.

Marcos Jr.’s campaign trail in Mindanao ended in Malaybalay City, Bukidnon, on March 31.

Source: Philippines News Agency