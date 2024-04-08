Marcos nixes Quiboloy’s terms to surrender

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has rejected the conditions set by embattled televangelist Apollo Quiboloy for his surrender in connection with his child abuse cases. 'It seems to be a little bit tail wagging the dog na siya ang magbibigay ng kondisyon sa gobyerno doon sa kaso niya, akusado siya (that he is the one setting conditions on the government about his case, he's the accused),' Marcos told reporters Monday in an interview in Bacolod City. Nevertheless, the President assured Quiboloy that the proceedings on his case would be fair. 'We will exercise all the compassion to Pastor Quiboloy. We've known him for a very long time. Ang maipapangako ko, (What I can promise is that) all the proceedings will be fair,' he said. In an audio statement released over the weekend, Quiboloy demanded a written guarantee from the government that the United States (US) would not interfere in his cases. Quiboloy, currently in hiding, is facing child abuse charges before the Davao City Regional Trial Court Br anch 12. He was also indicted in the US for conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion; sex trafficking of children; and bulk cash smuggling. A federal warrant was issued for his arrest on Nov. 10, 2021. As to Quiboloy's claim that the US may demand his extradition once he is in the custody of Philippine authorities, Marcos said: 'That's one to take years, so I don't think something he should worry about.' Source: Philippines News Agency