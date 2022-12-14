Marcos meets King Philippe, pushes for PH-Belgium action plan

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Tuesday (Brussels time) met with King Philippe of Belgium at the Royal Palace of Brussels to express his desire to push for a new Philippines-Belgium Joint Plan of Action for 2023 to 2027.

On its official Facebook page, the Office of the President (OP) said Marcos commended the monarch for 76 years of strong and vibrant bilateral relations between Belgium and the Philippines.

“The President used the occasion to announce his intention to pursue a strategic engagement with Belgium and to sign a new Philippines-Belgium Joint Plan of Action for 2023 to 2027 that will further strengthen PH-Belgium ties and pave the way for discussions on regional and global concerns of mutual interest,” the Office of the President said in its official Facebook page.

Marcos said the four-year strategic plan aims to ensure the continuous recovery of the post-pandemic Philippine economy through the partnership of the two countries.

He and the King also discussed cooperation in various fields including the promotion of the welfare of Filipino workers in Belgium.

“Mas malalim na ugnayan at kooperasyon sa iba’t ibang larangan kabilang na ang pagsulong sa kapakanan ng mga OFW dito sa Belgium ang ating tinalakay sa pakikipag-usap natin kay Majesty King Philippe (Deeper relations and cooperation in various fields including the promotion of the welfare of OFWs here in Belgium is what we discussed in our conversation with his Majesty King Philippe),” he said.

Marcos was granted an audience with the King on the sidelines of his participation in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations-European Union (ASEAN-EU) Commemorative Summit.

He earlier thanked the Filipino community in Belgium for playing a huge part in strengthening Philippine-Belgian ties.

“Our relationship have remained strong and vibrant based on shared values, common interests, and the good reputation that Filipinos have built, not only here in Europe but all over the world…At malaki po ang itinulong ninyo diyan (And you have played a huge part in that aspect),” he said during his meeting with the Filipino community at the Event Lounge in Brussels, Belgium

Aside from King Philippe, Marcos is also set to hold 10 bilateral meetings with leaders from Belgium, Estonia, the Czech Republic, Spain, Denmark, Germany, Poland, Finland, the Netherlands and the European Union.

Earlier in the day, Marcos held a meeting with International Maritime Employers’ Council (IMEC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Francisco Gargiulo and several business executives and leaders of European shipping companies and shipowner associations and ordered the creation of an advisory board to address deficiencies identified by the EU in the Philippine seafarers’ education, training and certification system.

Marcos also underscored the need for a free trade agreement (FTA) between the ASEAN and the EU while prioritizing economic cooperation initiatives in his closing remarks during the 10th ASEAN-EU Business Summit.

He called for “more progress” in the commitment of rich nations to set up a “loss and damage” fund to support poorer countries severely impacted by climate change during the AEAN-EU working luncheon with EU leaders and businessmen.

He also received a commitment of cooperation from European Council President Charles Michel in a wide range of areas, including trade and climate change mitigation in their meeting at the Europa Building, the seat of the European Council and the Council of the European Union.

Source: Philippines News Agency