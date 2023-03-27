Marcos lauds PH ice hockey team’s ‘outstanding’ performance

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Monday praised the Philippine Men's Ice Hockey Team for winning the gold medal in the 2023 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championship Division IV in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. The national team beat IIHF World Championship Division hosts Mongolia with a score of 7-6 in overtime on Saturday at the Steppe Arena in the Mongolian capital. 'Our warmest congratulations go out to the Philippine Men's Ice Hockey Team and Hockey Philippines for their outstanding performance in the International Ice Hockey Federation Divisional World Championship,' Marcos said on his official Facebook page and Twitter account. 'This triumph is a testament to their skill and perseverance, and we are honored to celebrate their success!' he added. In a separate post, the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) also congratulated the national team for sweeping their way to the crown. 'Congratulations Philippines Men's Ice Hockey Team for winning the gold medal at the 2023 IIHF World Championship Division IV in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia!' the PSC said. 'The Men's Ice Hockey Team went undefeated the entire tournament winning against Indonesia, host Mongolia, and Kuwait,' it added. The Philippine team finished with eight points in the tournament with three wins. All other teams in the division already have at least one loss. It dominated the competition, scoring 35 goals and maintaining a goal difference of +29. On its website, the IIHF said the Philippines' victory sees the team move up to next season's Division IIIB competition. 'There, it will renew acquaintance with the Singapore team that inflicted a semi-final defeat at the 2019 Southeast Asian Games,' the IIHF said. 'That game was played at the SM Mall of Asia rink in Pasay, just south of Manila, which became the main hub for the Filipino hockey community this week as it gathered to watch the action from Mongolia,' it added. The national team was handled by Finnish head coach Juhani Ijäs, Hockey Philippines said on its official Facebook page. The team's forwards are Patrick Daniel Abis, Mikel Sean Miller, Manvil Billones, Carl Michael Montano, Jorell Crisostomo, Jan Aro Regencia, John Steven Fglister, Miguel Alfonso Relampagos, John Glenn Lagleva, Kenwrick Sze, Lenard Rigel Lancero II and Carlo Angelo Tigaronita. On defense are Einzenn Ham, Carlo Pastrana, Julius Frederick Santiago, Eishner Jigsmac Sibug, Jann Gerey So Tiong and Carlo Martin Tenedero. The goaltenders are Gianpetro Iseppi and Paolo Spafford.

Source: Philippines News Agency