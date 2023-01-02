Marcos hopes Filipinos lives get ‘better and better’

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. expressed hope that the lives of all Filipinos would get “better and better” as the country welcomes the New Year.

In his recent vlog, Marcos was joined by Vice President and Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Sara Duterte where the two answered a few questions from netizens.

One of the questions was: “Ano naman po ang pangarap ninyo para sa bayan ngayong 2023 (What is your dream for the country this 2023)?”

Marcos, in response, renewed his push for unity, saying it was a crucial ingredient in nation-building.

“Sana paganda ng paganda ang buhay ng bawat Pilipino, nagkakaisa ang Pilipinas para sa ikabubuti ng lahat. ‘Yan ang aking pangarap para sa taon na ito. Sa aking palagay, ipagpatuloy natin ang pagkakaisa natin (I hope the life of every Filipino gets better and better, the Philippines is united for the good of all. That’s my dream for this year. In my opinion, let’ us continue being united),” he said.

Duterte, for her part, said that she always included in her prayers for a “strong, successful, and stable Philippines.”

Marcos, who assumed office in June 2022, said he learned something new every day because he was a bookworm.

“Araw-araw marami akong natututunan sa trabahong ito. Mabuti nalang mahilig akong magbasa. Lagi akong nag-aaral ngayon. Sa awa naman ng Diyos ay nagagamit naman natin ang ating mga natututunan para hindi mapanis ang ating pag-iisip (I learn something new every day from this job. Luckily, I like to read. I always study. With God’s grace, we are able to use what we learn everyday so our mind does not get dull),” he said.

Sara said she is looking forward to completing her short course in Psychology by February.

Marcos and Duterte were also asked to predict what was in store for each other by reading each other palms.

Marcos said that he foresees Duterte being in public service for a lifetime.

“Hindi ko kailangan tignan ang palad nito… Si Inday, puso ng ina. Nakikita ko ang puso ng ina, ‘yun ang nagiging motivation niya para sa trabaho niya. Kaya sa palagay ko habang-buhay na si Inday Sara na nasa serbisyo ng publiko (I don’t need to read her palms…Inday has the heart of a mother. I can see that it will be her motivation in her work. That is why I think Sara will be in public service for life),” he said.

Duterte actually took time to read Marcos’ palm and quipped about foreseeing that the President would soon welcome a granddaughter.

“Mayroong blessing. May apo na darating (There will be a blessing. A grandchild will arrive),” Duterte said, as a joke.

Asked to share their New Year’s Resolutions, the two had the same response: Get more sleep.

“Talagang kailangan na matuto ako na magpahinga dahil nagkakasakit na. Hindi na dapat nangyari ‘yun (We need to learn to rest because we’re getting sick. That shouldn’t happen again),” Marcos said.

He suffered from colds during his trip to Brussels, Belgium due to the cold weather there.

He said he also wanted to spend “more time with family.”

Duterte said she aimed to complete eight hours of sleep rather than just five hours, which she would usually get.

This was the second time that Marcos and Duterte joined each other in the former’s vlog.

Marcos said the last time they were together in a vlog was during the campaign period in April 2022.

The two ran under the UniTeam tandem — a play on their platform of unity.

Source: Philippines News Agency