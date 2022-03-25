﻿Marcos has yet to secure PRRD endorsement: Palace

President Rodrigo Duterte has not endorsed any presidential candidate despite his party, Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban), backing the bid of Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The meeting between Duterte and Marcos before the ruling party’s announcement does equate to an endorsement from the Chief Executive, the Palace said Friday.

In a virtual press briefing, acting Deputy Presidential Spokesperson and Communications Undersecretary Michel Kristian Ablan said Duterte has yet to announce his preferred successor.

“Whether or not this can be interpreted as an endorsement, of course, the President has not endorsed any candidate. The meeting was just arranged and they met – President Duterte and [former] Senator Marcos. But there is no endorsement, so far as Malacañang is concerned,” Ablan said.

Ablan added Duterte will not be attending any proclamation rally on Friday, the start of the campaign of local candidates.

On March 4, PDP-Laban president Alfonso Cusi said Duterte would be more active in promoting the party’s national and local candidates starting March 25.

The PDP-Laban on Monday adopted a resolution, formally endorsing Marcos as the “candidate whose vision of governance is most aligned with PDP-Laban’s 11-point agenda”.

Acting Presidential Spokesperson and Communications Secretary Martin Andanar on Tuesday said it is “unclear” if the PDP-Laban’s decision to support Marcos’ candidacy has Duterte’s backing.

On Thursday, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go said Duterte’s recent meeting with Marcos could be one of the reasons behind the PDP-Laban’s endorsement.

Go said the President gave Marcos pieces of advice and expressed hope that his successor will continue his policies and programs.

Source: Philippines News Agency