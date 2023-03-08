Marcos fetes outstanding public servants; asks others to do same

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Wednesday recognized the achievements made by 'outstanding' public servants, thanking them for making a lasting impact on the government and society during the awarding ceremony at the Ceremonial Hall of Malacañan Palace.

In his speech, Marcos thanked government worker awardees for going 'the extra mile' in carrying out their mandates, being agents of progress and sources of inspiration in their respective sectors and communities.

'For this and for all the positive impact that you brought with your service, you deserve a thunderous round of applause,' he told awardees at the Ceremonial Hall of Malacañan Palace.

Marcos described the awardees' achievements as remarkable, adding that they deserve to be bestowed with distinction and incentives.

He said the entire nation is grateful to have government workers who were willing to work quietly without seeing the need to brag about their accomplishments.

'I congratulate you, not only for your award, but I congratulate you for the service that you have given the Filipino people. You have clearly demonstrated that a compassionate and genuine heart lies at the center of your efforts,' he said.

'Let this occasion be a reminder to all government workers that a service rooted in compassion and love for the country and its people is indeed possible,' he added.

Marcos expressed hope that their accomplishment would inspire other public servants and ordinary citizens to do their part in nation-building.

'May the examples of our awardees inspire everyone not only in government, everyone in the Philippines, to actively participate in our efforts to attain the national development agenda. And may the celebration today be a resounding call for all of us to embrace our role in uplifting the lives of every Filipino,' he said.

He said being a public servant comes with 'great responsibility and accountability.'

'Whatever one's rank is or employment status may be, being in the government entails espousing patriotism, integrity, excellence in every single task, and a deep and passionate love of country,' he said.

He said government workers are also required to have a character grounded in values and principles as they are expected to put people's interests ahead of their own.

'A career in government is not necessarily for everyone. To wholeheartedly give yourself real and selfless service day by day is an investment that only some can afford,' he said.

Marcos said government workers were 'privileged' to be freely given the trust of the nation.

'Public office is a public trust. So, let us repay that confidence by serving them with utmost responsibility, efficiency and honesty,' he said.

He said he is confident that all these efforts will be rewarded with 'the promise of a better and more inclusive Philippines for all.'

'This day is your day and this day you should be recognized for the good work that you have done and I am honored to be here with you and to be with these great public servants who have shown that public service is a service that we do out of love of country and love of our fellow Filipinos,' he said.

Marcos also thanked Civil Service Commission (CSCS) officials and employees for holding the annual awarding rites.

'It is a painstaking process that you go through to give outstanding individuals their due recognition is much appreciated, as this encourages workers from across our many government agencies to remain steadfast in fulfilling their oaths to the public,' he said.

An annual activity of the CSC, the Honor Awards Program (HAP) aims to recognize and reward public service exemplars, as well as motivate or inspire civil servants, to improve the quality of their performance and instill deeper involvement in public service.

The HAP has three categories - the Presidential Lingkod Bayan (PLB), the CSC Pagasa Award and the Outstanding Public Officials and Employees or the Dangal ng Bayan (DNB) Award.

These are the highest and most coveted recognition given by the Philippine government to individuals or groups of individuals who have excelled or shown utmost dedication and commitment to public service.

For 2022, there are 10 recipients of the Dangal ng Bayan Award and six CSC Pagasa awardees.

Winners of the Presidential Lingkod Bayan Award from the finalists comprise two individuals and four groups.

All awardees are entitled to cash rewards ranging from PHP100,000 to PHP200,000; gold-gilded medallions crafted by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas; and Presidential plaques.

Source: Philippines News Agency