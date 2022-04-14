﻿Marcos eyes immunization registry system for every LGU

Presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. will build an immunization registry system for every local government in the country for easy access to all the immunization records of Filipinos if he wins in the May 9 elections.

In a news release on Thursday, Marcos said the immunization registry system will allow citizen’s quicker access through digital platforms instead of the usual physical identification cards.

The system will also provide QR (quick response) codes to each individual vaccinated which can be shown upon entry to any establishment in the country.

The Partido Federal ng Pilipinas standard-bearer said this is only part of the many programs of the BBM-Sara UniTeam to address the continuous threat of the Covid19 and to recover from the pandemic.

“Our unifying leadership shall provide measures and strategies on how Filipinos can improve their lives and how the Philippine economy can rebound while in the midst of the pandemic and even beyond it,” Marcos stated.

If elected, Marcos and his running mate Inday Sara Duterte assured the public that they will give solutions to the problems of various sectors hit by the pandemic such as agriculture, energy, telecommunications, digital infrastructure, health, MSMEs (micro, small and medium-sized enterprises), tourism, manufacturing, transport and others.

“We shall increase the budget for the country’s healthcare system, increase health workers’ salaries and benefits, add more public hospitals, and boost the country’s medical research capability,” Marcos said.

Earlier, Marcos also announced that he is also planning to increase the number of specialty hospitals in every region like the National Kidney and Transplant Institute, Lung Center of the Philippines and the Philippine Heart Center.

Likewise, he plans to expand the role of the rural health units in providing first-line healthcare services to the public.

Source: Philippines News Agency