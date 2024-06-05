Marcos eyes ‘defense council’ to protect cops, backs PNP ‘rightsizing’

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has ordered a study for the possible creation of a legal office that will serve as a 'defense council' that will protect police officers against harassment and flimsy accusations. During the 2nd Command Conference of the Philippines National Police (PNP) for 2024 at Camp Crame on Tuesday, Marcos said the legal office within the police organization will shield police officers from various complaints that are being 'weaponized' against them. 'Mayroon at mayroon silang tatakbuhan kaagad na abogado just to give them advice and it will be internal, so hindi na sila magbayad (There will be lawyers whom they can run to and who will give them advice and it will be internal, so they won't need to pay),' Marcos was quoted as saying in a Presidential Communications Office (PCO) news release. 'Pag-aralan natin nang mabuti because ginagawang weapon, wine-weaponize 'yung kaso. So, kapag nahuli 'yung kriminal, huling-huli na, pero magaling abogado tapos walang kalaban-laban naman 'yung ating pulis (We will study it because they are weaponizing the cases. Even if they catch the criminals, they will have good lawyers so our policemen are rendered helpless),' he said. PNP 'rightsizing' During the gathering at Camp Crame, the President also expressed support for the planned 'rightsizing' of PNP personnel to maximize police force and enhance police visibility nationwide. Marcos said the rightsizing of PNP personnel will help avoid redundant duties and responsibilities within the police force and further enhance programs and projects of the police in the community. Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos, who was also present during the command conference, said in a Palace press briefing Wednesday no police officer will be removed from their post. They will just be re-assigned to other functions, he said. 'Reduce crime further, beef up disaster response' The President also directed the PNP to further reduce the crime rate in the country and carry on the momentum brought by the notable decre ase in the number of index crimes. 'Well, first of all, very encouraging itong index crimes natin (our index crime is very encouraging). Perhaps we can work a little bit doon sa lahat ng (on the) figures for those crimes. Well, most of them are going down. Medyo kailangan lang natin tingnan (We'll just have to see) what are the underlying reasons na hindi pa masyadong bumababa (why the figures have not gone down yet),' Marcos said. 'But everything has gone down. Theft has gone down. Rape has gone down pero mataas pa rin, mataas pa rin 'yung rape (though the figure is sitll high for rape). Other index crimes and all of them are more or less --- at least we can say that we are doing better than we were before,' he said. With regard to fighting cybercrime, the police force still has to improve its capabilities, the President said. As for disaster preparedness, Marcos called for more training for PNP personnel to improve their preparedness and response to disasters. Source: Philippines News Agency