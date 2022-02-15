﻿Marcos, Duterte widen lead in Pulse Asia survey

Presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and running mate Sara Duterte continued to be the top contenders for the May 9 elections, according to the latest survey conducted by Pulse Asia from Jan. 19 to 24 this year.

Marcos widened his lead to 60 percent from 53 percent in the Pulse Asia survey for president held in December last year.

He garnered the lead in all geographic areas and socio-economic groups with 53 to 66 percent and 50 to 61 percent, respectively.

Vice President Leni Robredo is in far second with 16 percent or 4 percent lower than the previous survey.

Former world boxing champion Manny Pacquiao and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso are tied in third place with eight percent while Senator Panfilo Lacson is in the fourth spot with 4 percent.

‘Near to huge majority’

In the vice presidential race, Pulse Asia said Duterte obtained “near to huge majority” voter preferences after her score increased from 46 percent in December 2021 to 50 percent in January 2022.

Duterte garnered the majority of support across geographic areas and socio-economic classes with 47 percent in the Visayas, 84 percent in Mindanao, and 49 percent to 55 percent in every socio-economic group.

Senate President Tito Sotto is in the second spot with 29 percent as he topped Metro Manila with 40 percent and Balance Luzon group with 37 percent.

Robredo’s running mate, Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, is in third place with 11 percent followed by Dr. Willie Ong with 5 percent, and Lito Atienza with 1 percent.

In the senatorial race, the top 12 in the Pulse Asia survey include Raffy Tulfo with 66.1 percent followed by Alan Peter Cayetano (58.2 percent), Loren Legarda (58.0 percent), Chiz Escudero (55.7 percent), Mark Villar (52.9 percent), Juan Miguez Zubiri (50.3 percent), Win Gatchalian (45.9 percent), Jojo Binay (44.5 percent), Jinggoy Estrada (40.4 percent), Joel Villanueva (40.4 percent), Risa Hontiveros (37.1 percent), and Robin Padilla (35.9 percent).

The next group of six senatorial aspirants are JV Estrada Ejercito (33.9 percent), Dick Gordon (28.4 percent), Herbert Bautista (26.8 percent), Gringo Honasan (24.8 percent), and Harry Roque (18.5 percent).

This nationwide survey is based on a sample of 2,400 representative adults 18 years old and above. It has a ± 2 percent error margin at the 95 percent confidence level.

Source: Philippines News Agency