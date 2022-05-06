﻿Marcos, Duterte urge Filipinos to protect their votes

Presidential candidate former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and his running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Z. Duterte on Thursday night urged Filipinos to protect their votes in Monday’s elections.

During the UniTeam’s Mindanao Miting de Avance rally in Tagum City, Davao del Norte, Marcos said voters should remain vigilant and protect their votes during the entire voting and canvassing process.

“Panalo na! Basta’t bantayan niyo ‘yung boto sa Lunes na walang tulugan. Hihingi tayo sa lahat ng kaibigan natin ng maraming-maraming kape para walang matutulog dahil alam naman natin kapag tayo ay natulog maraming nangyayari na ‘di kanais nais (We already won! Just closely monitor the votes on Monday without sleeping a wink. Ask all your friends for lots of coffee so that you wouldn’t fall asleep because we all know that once we fall asleep, a lot of unfortunate things could happen),” Marcos said.

Marcos also asked the voters to support the UniTeam ticket to ensure unity among Filipinos.

“Habang tumatagal ang kampanya, ‘yung pagkakaisa ng taong-bayan ay sinimulan na at nagsisimula na magkaisa ang buong Pilipinas. Hindi n’yo na hinintay ang halalan, hindi n’yo na inantay ang resulta ng halalan, ngunit kayo po ang taong-bayan ang nanguna na dito sa kilusan ng pagkakaisa na ating sinimulan, na ating ipinaglalaban, na ating isinisigaw na alam po nating makakabuti po sa taong-bayan (As the campaign unfolded, the unity among Filipinos started to grow and unified the entire Philippines. You didn’t wait for the elections, nor the election results, but Filipinos are leading the movement of unity that we started, we are fighting for, and we are calling for as this would be good for the country),” he said.

In her own speech, Duterte thanked the crowd for making them feel that an election victory is imminent.

“Pag sinabi ng ‘TAGUMpay’, panalo na, panalo na ang lahat (If we say TAGUMpay, we already won. Everyone wins),” Duterte said.

According to OCTA Research’s final presidential and vice presidential survey results before the May 9 polls, Marcos garnered a 58-percent voter preference while Duterte had 56 percent.

During the campaign rally, the Marcos-Duterte tandem reiterated their commitment to continue reopening the economy to help it recover from the pandemic, as well as to continue the programs of the Duterte administration, including the campaign against illegal drugs and criminality and its massive “Build, Build, Build” infrastructure program.

UniTeam will hold its culminating Luzon rally in Parañaque City on Saturday, the last day of the election campaign.

Source: Philippines News Agency