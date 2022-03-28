﻿Marcos describes Duterte as true leader, public servant

Presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said the continuing high trust ratings of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte are proof that he is a true leader and public servant of the Filipino people.

On the sideline of SMNI’s presidential interview, Marcos said Filipinos will always be grateful for what Duterte has done for the country.

“We wish him a very happy birthday and we will always be grateful for all that he has done for our country and I think that is reflected in how Filipinos now react to him,” he said when asked for a birthday message for Duterte.

Duterte is celebrating his 77th birthday, again with his family in Davao City where he served as mayor, vice mayor, and congressman for over two decades before his overwhelming victory as the country’s 16th President in 2016 elections.

“He has been a true leader and he has been a true servant of the people that is why people trust him and still believe in him,” Marcos said.

Marcos said sustaining the people’s trust is a hard thing to do but the president has managed to maintain it.

He also said he learned a lot from Duterte.

Last March 24, Presidential Communications Secretary and acting presidential spokesperson Martin Andanar confirmed that Duterte recently met with Marcos where they had a cordial and productive meeting.

Duterte shared his experiences and insights as well as the current government’s major achievements and gave him pieces of advice.

Duterte’s political party, Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP- Laban), has also earlier endorsed the candidacy of Marcos and his running mate Sara Duterte.

Malacañang said Duterte’s wish for this year is “to have a clean, fair, and honest election in May 2022, as he has time and again underscored the importance of a peaceful transfer of power as part of his enduring legacy”.

Source: Philippines News Agency