Marcos committed to making Filipinos’ lives better: Palace

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is committed to making the lives of all Filipinos better in a post-pandemic economy, Malacañang said Tuesday.

Undersecretary Cheloy Garafil, officer-in-charge of the Office of the Press Secretary, made this remark following the release of a survey which showed that most Filipinos believe the country is headed in the right direction under the Marcos administration.

Based on the recent survey conducted by OCTA Research and Manila Bulletin, 85 percent of Filipino adults strongly believe the country is headed in the right direction, while only 6 percent think otherwise.

“…The President is determined and committed to making the lives of all Filipinos better, with programs providing job opportunities and ease in doing business, and ensuring food security,” Garafil said in a press statement.

The survey also showed that those in the Visayas registered the highest agreement that the country is moving in the right direction, with 91 percent.

Meanwhile, 87 percent in Balance Luzon (Luzon outside Metro Manila), 84 percent in Mindanao, and 70 percent of adult Filipinos in Metro Manila think the country is moving in the right direction.

Garafil said the survey “affirms” that Marcos and his administration have been making “all the right moves” in steering the country to economic transformation from the slump caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“These numbers represent Filipinos who, in their own personal lives, homes and workplaces, experienced the extraordinary difficulties the past two years have brought upon us all, and very well know the challenges we, as a nation, face in rising above these difficulties,” she added.

By socio-economic classes, Class D or the lower middle class registered the highest agreement that the country is headed in the right direction, registering 86 percent.

Eighty-one percent of those under Class E, or the “poorest of the poor,” and 79 percent of Classes ABC, composed mostly of upper middle class, believe the country is on the right track under the current administration.

She acknowledged that leading the government is “not an easy task” as the country continues to move towards post-pandemic economic recovery.

Garafil likewise reiterated Marcos’ call for Filipinos to join hands in helping him ensure that more Filipinos are lifted out of poverty.

“The President’s call for unity and cooperation is as resounding today as his administration works to fulfill his campaign promises to every Filipino, here and abroad,” he added.

The OCTA-Manila Bulletin survey was conducted from Oct. 23-27, 2022 with 1,200 adult respondents.

Filipino respondents were asked the question: “Based on the policies and programs presented and implemented by the current administration, do you think the country is leading in the right way?”

According to OCTA, the margin of error of the survey is ±3 percent

Source: Philippines News Agency